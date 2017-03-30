March 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International completed a lease between the landlord Waukesha Northview, LLC and Kirby Built Products LLC, the tenant. Kirby Built will be occupying 116,176 square feet of industrial/office space at 901 Northview Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Roger Siegel and TJ Huenerbein of the Dickman Company, Inc. were the brokers involved in this transaction.

Tags | CORFAC International, Dickman Company, industrial, Roger Siegel, TJ Huenerbein, Waukesha, Wisconsin

