Salco Products renewed two leases for 128,339-square-feet in Lemont, Illinois, CBRE announced on Wednesday.

The property at 1385 101st Street is 96,360 square feet and the space at 20W267 101st Street is 31,979-square-feet. The smaller location will provide overflow space for the projected growth of the company’s tank and hopper car parts business.

David Prioletti, SIOR, senior vice president of CBRE, represented Salco in the transactions. He has completed more than 350,000 square feet of transactions in the I-55 corridor within the first quarter of the year.

CBRE properties also assisted Salco Products in a new facility in Houston Texas late last year.

