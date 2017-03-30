March 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Milhaus will break ground April 10 on Gallerie, a mixed-use apartment community that will serve three Kansas City neighborhoods: Crown Center, Union Hill and Longfellow. The 361-unit Gallerie apartments will include 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Gallerie will welcome its first residents in 2018.

Working alongside two Kansas City brands, UC-B Properties and Hallmark, Milhaus will transform eight acres of undeveloped property into a mixed-use development.

Tags | construction, Kansas City, Milhaus, Missouri, Multifamily

