Marcus & Millichap has closed the sale of Advance Auto Parts, a 7,000-square-foot net-leased property in Ottawa, Ohio.

The asset sold for $1.05 million.

Nathan Coe and Dan Yozwiak, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office.

Advance Auto Parts is located at 255 Meadow Glen Drive in Ottawa.There were just under 10 years remaining on a modified NNN lease.

Tags | Dan Yozwiak, Marcus & Millichap, Nathan Coe, Ohio, Ottawa, Retail

