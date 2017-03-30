March 30, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Manhard Consulting, a civil engineering, surveying and land planning firm, promoted James D. Alexander to associate vice president, according to a statement from the firm.

In D’Alexander’s new role he will be responsible for driving business development efforts in all markets emphasizing on residential, commercial and industrial. He will also continue his responsibilities as a senior project manager for Manhard.

Previously, D’Alexander worked as a staff engineer for Cowhey, Gudmundson and Leder. His 12-year-career brings a wide range of experience.

D’Alexander received a degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.

Tags | civil engineer, Illinois, Manhard Consulting, people, People on the move, Vernon Hills

