Katie Watts has been named first vice president of brokerage services for the Cleveland office of Colliers International.

Watts has been involved in Cleveland’s real estate market for more than 13 years. In 2016, she was named one of Cleveland’s Forty Under Forty by Crain’s Cleveland Business.

Watts is active in many trade organizations, including NAIOP.

Tags | Cleveland, Colliers International, company news, Katie Watts, Ohio

