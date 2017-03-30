March 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jim Higdon and Kate Forthofer have joined Bradford Allen as Managing Director and Associate.

They bring 20 years of experience and the pair will be working on the tenant representation team at the Oak Brook office. Previously, they both worked at Transwestern in Chicago.

Higdon graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in accounting and finance. He started out as a CPA for a suburban accounting firm and a controller for a packaging company before entering commercial real estate. His clients include Fidelity INvestments, Ingersoll-Rand, Liberty Mutual, Rush University Medical and JM Smuckers.

Forthofer graduated from North Central College with a degree in communications. Previously, she worked in business development for telecommunication providers and furniture manufacturers. She partnered with Higdon about two years ago and began generating new business opportunities.

