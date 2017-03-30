March 30, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Baker Tilly Capital, a boutique investment bank, has added attorney Troy Nehring to its EB-5 service practice, the company announced.

Nehring brings a strong background in EB-5 compliance as well as real estate business transaction issues including purchase and sale, merger, acquisition and development. He will advise clients on issues related to EB-5-compliant business plans, project development, funding strategies and fulfillment of essential job creation requirements.

Tags | attorney, Baker Tilly Capital, Illinois, people, People on the move, Troy Nehring

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com