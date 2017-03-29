March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

WellDone Hospitality Group signed a lease for 5,000 square feet of space at 401 Financial Place for an upscale brasserie and bar in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood, announced MB Real Estate.

The property is on the plaza of the 440 S. LaSalle office tower. Both spaces are managed by MBRE.

Taureaux Tavern is the sister restaurant to the acclaimed Cochon Volant Brasserie in the Loop. The restaurant will also have a large outdoor patio and is slated to open in 2018.

David Stone and John Vance of Stone Realty represented the ownership and WellDone Hospitality in the transaction.

