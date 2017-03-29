March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Waterton, a real estate investor and operator, announced the acquisition of an 81-unit rental community formerly known as Madison Aberdeen Place in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

The property, located at 20 N. Aberdeen St., has been renamed The Aberdeen West Loop.

Apartments at the four-building community include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. All units feature 10- to 11-foot ceilings, bamboo hardwood flooring, modern kitchens with solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each apartment will also have large closets, in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony. Heated garage parking is another perk for tenants.

The firm plans to make minor cosmetic changes to the lobbies and hallways. There are two-floors of retail space that are occupied by the previous tenant but will be leased soon.

This is Waterton’s first multifamily acquisition in 2017, they own and manage four other rental communities totaling 3,250 units in Chicago.

Tags | Apartment, Chicago, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, Waterton, West Loop

