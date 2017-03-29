March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Former City of Minneapolis deputy public works director Heidi Hamilton has joined the St. Paul, Minnesota, leadership team for global design firm Stantec.

A long-time municipal engineering leader, Hamilton will be the team leader overseeing a team of planning, landscape architecture and specialty engineering professionals. As senior project manager, she will work within the municipal engineering group and manage projects for new and existing Stantec clients.

Hamilton has more than 20 years of municipal engineering experience, including nine as deputy director of public works for the City of Minneapolis.

