Lindsay Harper was recently promoted to associate at St. Louis-based building design and development firm Lawrence Group.

Harper joined Lawrence Group in 2013 as a marketing coordinator, and is responsible for developing marketing collateral to support the firm’s mission and business goals.

Harper earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communication from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

