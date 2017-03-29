March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

RKF is exclusively marketing 10,671-square-feet of retail space at 465 North Park in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

The 48-story multi-family tower designed by Pappageorge Haymes will sit above a five stories of amenity and retail space. In the oval towers, 444 luxury apartments and 181 parking spaces are available.

RKF Vice President Anthony Campagni, Managing Director Steve Schwartz and Director Elan Rasansky are marketing the spaces for Allstate, MetLife and development partner Jupiter Realty Company.

