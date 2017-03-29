March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Nicole Hoffarth was recently promoted to associate at St. Louis-based building design and development firm Lawrence Group.

Hoffarth is a registered architect in Lawrence Group’s education studio. She joined Lawrence Group in 2015, bringing with her more than three years of experience in universal design and renovations for a variety of markets including education, hospitality, corporate and community.

Tags | company news, Lawrence Group, Missouri, Nicole Hoffarth, St. Louis

