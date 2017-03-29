March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International recently completed the a sale of a 14,800-square-foot industrial building at 3012-3014 S. Sylvania Ave. in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

Robert Gleason purchased the building from Wayne and Mardell Fuller Trust. Cale Berg, Zach Noble, Samuel M. Dickman, Jr. and Samuel D. Dickman of the Dickman Company, Inc. were the brokers involved in this transaction.

Tags | CORFAC International, Dickman Company, industrial, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

