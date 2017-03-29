March 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Nathan Wynveen has joined Cleveland’s Hemingway Development as director of portfolio management.

Wynveen previously handled tenant and landlord representation and asset disposition with the Cleveland office of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Wynveen will work alongside Hemingway principals Fred Geis, Jim Doyle and Michael Panzica.

Tags | Cleveland, company news, Hemingway Development, Nathan Wynveen, Ohio

