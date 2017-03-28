March 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jef Ebers has joined architecture and engineering firm HOK in St. Louis as an environmental graphic designer.

Ebers will work on a variety of corporate projects including Square and several CORTEX Innovation District projects.

Ebers brings more than 20 years of experience and returns to HOK after serving as adjunct faculty at The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. He earned his degree in industrial design from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

