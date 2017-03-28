March 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Daniel Talmage has joined CORE Partners in Bingham Farms, Michigan, as a construction superintendent.

Talmage will handle on-site management of projects.

He has worked for a range of construction companies and contractors during his career, from Sachse Construction to Barton Malow Co. Talmage has been part of the team for such key projects as the renovations on Orlando Airport; the Barton Malow headquarters building in Southfield, Michigan; and historic building renovations in Detroit.

