Marriott International has opened a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Dayton, Ohio.

The 91-suite hotel, at 3591 York Plaza Lane, will operate as a Marriott franchise, developed and managed by The Witness Group of Lewis Center, Ohio.

The SpringHill Suites Dayton North is located seven miles from Dayton International Airport and 10 minutes from downtown.

The hotel is near the University of Dayton, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the I-70/I-75 interchange and the Oregon Historic District.

