Kraus-Anderson Development has hired Erica Arne as director of development in the company’s Bloomington, Minnesota, office.

She will manage the company’s development process, providing design and development expertise during site selection, due diligence, acquisition and construction.

Arne comes to KA Development following 12 years with Target Corporation. Most recently she served as lead designer, where she developed store concepts and interior designs.

