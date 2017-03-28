March 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The former Dominick’s distribution site gets an upgrade with a build-to-suit project for candy maker Fannie may, according to an announcement from Bridge Development.

The first phase of the freezer expansion at Bridge Point Northlake was completed and phase two is expected to be complete in June. A video of the project shows the updated facility and new amenities. The expansion of the cooler building will accommodate a new 61,469-square-foot freezer facility for Fannie May.

A 162,000-square-foot cooler facility and a 256,752-square-foot freezer facility is available to lease at the property located at 555 Northwest Avenue. Each property features clear ceiling heights of 32 to 40 feet, 4,000-amp power feed, ESFR sprinkler system and 104 dock positions and 91 trailer stalls.

Bridge Development Partners acquired the site in partnership with Hunt Realty Investments and Akard Street Partners. John Suerth and Jason Lev of CBRE have been hired for the marketing of all three properties at Bridge Point Northlake.

Tags | Bridge Development Partner, CBRE, Fannie May, Illinois, Jason Lev, John Suerth, Northlake

