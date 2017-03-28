March 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Emery Sapp & Sons and Lane 4 Property Group broke ground on the 32-acre, mixed-use Village South Development in Edwardsville, Kansas.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place March 22 at the site, which is on the southeast corner of 110th Street and Interstate-70.

Lane 4 is assisting the landowner and master developer, Compass Commodity Group III, in managing the first phase of construction, including thhe “pad-ready” portions of the project. Emery Sapp & Sons will handle the earthwork for this phase, including 240,000 cubic yards of excavation.

Village South will include a Holiday Inn and a La Quinta hotel with a total of 181 rooms, a 22,000-square-foot conference center and 17,000 square feet of restaurant space. There will be six additional pad sites for other retail uses.

Tags | construction, Edwardsville, Emery Sapp & Sons, hotel, Kansas, Lane 4 Property Group, Mixed Use, restaurant, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com