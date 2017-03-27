March 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

S&S Activewear has signed a lease for a 28,746-square-foot space in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, announced Bradford Allen.

The recently renovated property is located at 220 Remington

The property at 220 Remington Drive had been vacant for nearly 10 years and was recently renovated to include a new parking lot, roof, HVAC system, and windows. The common areas, lobby and elevator systems were updated as well.

Bradford Allen’s John Millner and Ryan Moen represented the owner, Indevor Development. The new tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefields’ Britt Casey and Ned Franke.

S&S Activewear is a clothing, accessory and uniform wholesaler with locations in Kansas, New Jersey and California. The company will maintain its industrial building at 581 Territorial Drive which is only a mile away from their new office space on Remington.

Tags | Bolingbrook, Bradford Allen, Britt Casey, Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, John Millner, Ned Franke, Office, Ryan Moen

