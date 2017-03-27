March 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Realtor Todd Leinberger has sold a two-story, 5,720-square-foot building at 724 Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Georgina’s Fusion Cuisine.

Georgina’s is Traverse City-based Asian and Latin taqueria. This will be Georgina’s second location in Michigan.

The 2,860-square-foot restaurant will be on the first floor and will include outdoor seating. Two apartments are planned for the upper floor.

The building and property will undergo major renovations to convert the space into a full-service restaurant. Georgina’s is anticipated to open in the summer of 2017.

Dave Zeemering of Victory Realty represented the seller of this building. The seller is retiring from his retail business, Phil’s Stuff.

Anthony Craig, owner and chef of Georgina’s, has been in business for four years. The food served at Georgina’s is inspired by Anthony’s culture.

Tags | Dave Zeemering, Georgina's, Grand Rapids, Michigan, NAI Wisinski, restaurant, Retail, Todd Leinberger, Victory Realty

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com