NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently closed the lease of 8,500 square feet to Meiwa USA at 122 Frazier Court in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Meiwa USA provides automotive robotics technology, industrial systems and machinery to clients throughout the United States. The company is relocating its U.S. location from Erlanger, Kentucky, to Georgetown. It plans to open the new facility in April of 2017.

Bruce Isaac, senior vice president with NAI Isaac, represented the landlord during the lease transaction.

