March 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A streetscape improvement project plans to modernize a four-block stretch of Morgan Street from 31st to 35th streets in Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Friday.

The project will bring new lighting, landscaping and other amenities designed to encourage retail traffic and increase pedestrian safety, the mayor’s statement said.

The $3.8 million project was planned and designed by Chicago Department of Transportation and community representatives.

The plan includes street resurfacing, new crosswalks, bicycle racks, energy efficient street lights, curb and gutter repair, filling of sidewalk vaults, decorative pavers, trees and trash receptacles.

Tags | Bridgeport, Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Rahm emanuel, Morgan Street, Retail, streetscape

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com