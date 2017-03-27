March 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A 181-unit luxury apartment development for GlenStar Properties was just completed in west suburban Lombard, the McShane Construction Company announced.

The three-acre site at 2760 South Highland Avenue is across the street from Yorktown Shopping Center. The property, Apex 41, was built in a podium format with a five-story residential section on top of a two-story concrete parking deck with 242 spaces.

The complex is a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Each apartment has granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and a balcony. Residents can access a 3,000-square-foot community clubhouse that houses a full kitchen, fitness center, yoga studio, business center and swimming pool. There is also an outdoor space with a park-like plaza, grill stations, fire pits and seating areas.

