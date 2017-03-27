March 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Richard Vivenzio has rejoined international engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti as a senior vice president.

Vivenzio previously served as a vice president with the firm from 2011 to 2014.

He has nearly 35 years of experience in design, construction, project management and architectural forensics.

Tags | company news, engineering, Richard Vivenzio, Thornton Tomasetti

