Colliers International recently helped close a ground lease for retailer Costco of an 18.3-acre site at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan.

Max Goldman, senior vice president at Colliers International Detroit, represented the tenant, Costco Wholesale Warehouse in its lease of property from the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission.

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately, with the opening of the new Costco expected in the early fourth quarter of 2017.

Tags | Colliers International, Costco, Detroit, Max Goldman, Michigan, Retail, Traverse City

