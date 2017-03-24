March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

South St. Paul, Minnesota-based CoBeck Construction Company has added Mike Larson as project manager/MEP coordinator and Ross Nelson as project manager.

Larson has been a project manager in the Twin Cities construction industry since 2002. Larson’s professional experience includes design, estimation and mechanical contracting.

Ross joins CoBeck with more than 23 years in the construction industry as a project manager. He has managed a diverse portfolio of projects, including healthcare, warehouse and industrial, education and hospitality facilities.

