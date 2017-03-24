March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Savills Studley announced the purchase of a new headquarters for ANGUS Chemical Company in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

The 62,201-square-foot facility is located at 1500 East Lake Cook Road and supports both lab and office space. It is close to the Buffalo Grove Metra station and the I-94/I-294 junction.

The property was sold by Fritz Duda Company.

Tags | ANGUS Chemical Company, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, industrial, lab, Office, Savills Studley

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com