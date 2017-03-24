March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Luke Wertz has joined the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Cresa as an advisor.

Wertz focuses on business development, market research and lease negotiations.

Before joining Cresa, Wertz worked at First Data Corporation, Cintas, Aureus Medical and the Philadelphia Phillies. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Tags | company news, Cresa, Luke Wertz, Nebraska, Omaha

