The former Missner Group offices in north suburban Skokie have been demolished and redeveloped into four, fully-leased retail buildings.

The $13 million project included the demolition of two single-story, mixed-use buildings and the construction of four new retail facilities on the 4.27-acre site. The buildings are located at 5500 to 5520 E. Touhy.

The new Touhy Town Center features a 29,850-square-foot Goodwill retail store and donation center, a 5,200-square-foot Panera with a drive-through and a 6,100-square-foot building soon to be Bank of Hope. The last building of the center is a 5,500-square-foot space shared by MOD Pizza and Harken Health.

“We called this site home for many years,” said Barry Missner, CEO of The Missner Group. “However, as the area’s demographics have changed, we are proud to have successfully redeveloped the property into something that will provide greater economic value to the community.”

