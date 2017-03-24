March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Modern Healthcare’s 38th annual Construction and Design Survey ranked Milwaukee-based Hammes Company as the country’s leading healthcare developer in 2017.

Hammes Company completed healthcare facilities totaling more than $2 billion in value in 2016.

One notable project was Centegra Hospital-Huntley, a $230 million, 128-bed hospital in Chicago’s Northwest suburbs.

“We are honored to hold this top ranking once again,” said Chris Kay, president and chief operating officer of Hammes Company.

Tags | construction, Hammes Company, healthcare, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

