March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered a $2.1 million sale for Dixmoor Towne Center located in Dixmoor, Illinois.

The portfolio includes three buildings that total to 29,559 square feet. The buyer and seller were both from the Chicago area. Chad Firsel, President of Quantum, represented the seller.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Dixmoor, Illinois, Retail, sale

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com