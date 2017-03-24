March 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Craig Collins of Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky, along with Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta multifamily advisory group, recently helped close the sale of Park at Hurstbourne, a 689-unit, Class-A multifamily property in Louisville.

Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky represented Louisville Property Owner, the seller, in this transaction.

The property is the largest apartment complex in Louisville.

