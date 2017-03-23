March 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies recently announced plans to develop a 50,000-square-foot medical office building in Blaine, Minnesota, a growing suburb of Minneapolis.

The two-story, Class-A medical office building, the Blaine Health Center, will be located at 11161 Ulysses St. NE.

Pre-leasing efforts for the property have begun. Ryan anticipates significant interest from healthcare providers given the demographics and growing population in Blaine.

Premier Commercial Properties, LLC, has been hired to market the building. Premier has fully leased two other medical facilities in the area consisting of 85,000 square feet and 60,000 square feet.

Tags | Blaine, healthcare, Medical Office, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Premier Commercial Properties, Ryan Companies

