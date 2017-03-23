March 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

John Dunneback will be joining Morgan/Harbour Construction as vice president, the firm announced Wednesday.

Dunneback has more than 19 years of experience in all phases and areas of construction. He has developed and managed complex multi-million dollar projects for industrial, office, retail, institutional and multi-family markets in Illinois, Michigan and California.

Dunneback previously worked at Ridgeline Property Group and Ryan Companies. He holds a degree in civil engineering from Marquette University with a minor in business administration. He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

