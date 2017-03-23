March 23, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael O’Brien, Aaron Joseph and Anthony Spangler have all been hired by LM Commercial Real Estate.

Michael O’Brien was hired as a commercial broker and will focus on land sales. He has more than 18 years of experience in the industry. He was previously with William Blair & Co. and J. Clarke Company.

Aaron Joseph was also hired as a commercial broker and will work on infill industrial projects. He has more than 15 years of experience and comes from WBS Equities.

Anthony Spangler, now a junior commercial broker, will concentrate on office leasing. Most recently, he worked at Arco Murray National Construction Company.

Tags | Aaron Joseph, Anthony Spangler, broker, Clarendon Hills, Illinois, infill industrial, land sales, LM Commercial Real Estate, Michael O'Brien, office leasing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com