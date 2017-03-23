March 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, LLC and Kana Hotel Group have completed a $7 million renovation to the Embassy Suites, by Hilton in Columbus, Ohio.

Located at 2700 Corporate Exchange Drive, the hotel now features a redesigned lobby, public and recreation areas, substantial room upgrades, a reconfigured meeting area and a reconceptualized restaurant and bar.

The renovations, completed last quarter, feature an open-air atrium with a new second story wi-fi connectivity zone, lounge and restaurant, The Exchange. It also includes a renovated bar area highlighted by the two-story, back-lit artistic structure, the “O,” representing the Buckeye State.

The renovations also included enhanced interiors and finishes for the 224 guest rooms, expanded meeting spaces and banquet facilities.

