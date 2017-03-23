March 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Evergreen Real Estate Group announced that Andre A. Pintauro has joined the company as a vice president of construction.

Pintauro will work with the development team to expand Evergreen’s scope of construction services within the industry. He most recently worked as a project executive and commercial business leader at a Chicago-based general contracting firm.

Tags | Andre Pintauro, Chicago, Evergreen Real Estate Group, Illinois, Multifamily, people, People on the move

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com