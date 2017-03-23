March 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minneapolis-based Staging Concepts will move into 65,000 square feet in the recently completed 169 North Business Center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq executive directors Brent Masica and Jason Meyer represented the Opus Group in the lease negotiations. Staging Concepts will move into the 145,800-square-foot building that was built in 2015.

Staging Concepts is a manufacturer of modular, custom staging solutions for event venues.

The 169 North Business Center includes 24-foot-clear heights and sits at the intersection of Highway 169 and 85th Avenue in Brooklyn Park. About 80,000 square feet remains available for lease at the property.

Tags | Brent Masica, Brooklyn Park, Cushman & Wakefield, industrial, Jason Meyer, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Staging Concepts, The Opus Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com