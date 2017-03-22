March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

XPO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. has leased the entire 213,558-square-foot distribution facility at 1619 Park 370 Blvd., an HSA Commercial development in Hazelwood, Missouri, a northwest suburb of St. Louis.

XPO Logistics is scheduled to take occupancy in April after an interior build-out is completed.

“To have a company as big and reputable as XPO Logistics select Park 370 for its new facility in the St. Louis market really speaks volumes about the strategic value of the location and the quality of the development,” said Robert Smietana, vice chairman and chief executive officer of HSA Commercial, in a written statement. “We are thrilled to have XPO Logistics as our new tenant at Park 370, and we look forward to having them up and running in the next few weeks.”

XPO Logistics is a global logistics and transportation service provider with 1,425 locations and 87,000 employees around the world.

HSA Commercial Real Estate developed 1619 Park 370 Blvd. and an adjacent 340,000-square-foot distribution center after purchasing the 30-acre land site from TRiSTAR Properties in 2001. Both facilities are part of the 450-acre Park 370 development near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Jeffrey Hawley and Brandon Duncan of Block Real Estate Services represented ownership in the lease transaction, and Katie Haywood and Jonathan Hinds of CBRE represented XPO Logistics.

