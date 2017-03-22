March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Transwestern has expanded its occupier services in Chicago with the acquisition of TRU Office Advisors, the company announced earlier in March.

TRU founders Dave Wilson and Ryan Foran will join Transwestern as Executive Vice Presidents. Wilson will also be on the firm’s Chicago Advisory Board.

TRU Office Advisors was a tenant advisory firm that represented corporate office users in Chicago and across the country.

Wilson and Foran launched TRU in 2011 after spending seven years at HSA Commercial Real Estate.

Tags | Chicago, Dave Wilson, Illinois, people, People on the move, Ryan Foran, Transwestern, TRU Office Advisors

