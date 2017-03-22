March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Sullivan Roofing was awarded 2016 Project of the Year from Sika Sarnafil in the sustainability category for its work on the Zurich Headquarters in Schaumburg, Ill.

The building features a combination of unique and complex roof systems. They include a conventional fully adhered PVC membrane over coverboard, inverted roof membrane waterproofing assemblies with Hanover pavers and Live Roof green roof modules, as well as ILD EFVM detection at sixteen different locations.

The project had a very demanding and fast-paced schedule that required daily adjustments and coordination, according to a statement from Sullivan Roofing. At times, three or four crews were installing multiple types of roof systems throughout the facility.

The corporate campus is 783,000 square feet and is located at the corner of Meacham Road and Interstate 90 on 40 acres of land. It has also been awarded a LEED Platinum Certified designation.

Tags | award, corporate campus, Illinois, Office, Schaumburg, Sika Sarnafil, Sullivan Roofing

