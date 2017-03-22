March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Pine Tree, a retail real estate firm, announced the promotion of Jennifer Costa to Vice President and Director of Property Management, and the hiring of Brian Page as an assistant property manager.

In her new role, Jennifer Costa will oversee the property management department and lead a team that handles operations of the company’s national portfolio. Costa joined Pine Tree in 2005. She has handled property operations, expense reconciliations, budgeting, and financial management reporting for power centers, community centers and grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Page will help the property management team oversee operations at some of the company’s national portfolio of shopping centers. Prior to joining Pine Tree, Page worked as an analyst at Stack Real Estate in Northbrook. He graduated in 2016 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he earned a degree in communications.

Tags | Brian Page, Illinois, Jennifer Costa, Northbrook, Pine Tree, Retail

