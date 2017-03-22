NAI Isaac sells Kentucky land to hotel developer

NAI Isaac closed the sale of about 1.69 acres of development land at 407 Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The land was sold to a local development group with plans to build a hotel.

Bruce Isaac and Jim Kemper with NAI Isaac represented the seller during the sale.

