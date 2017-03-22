March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Isaac closed the sale of about 1.69 acres of development land at 407 Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The land was sold to a local development group with plans to build a hotel.

Bruce Isaac and Jim Kemper with NAI Isaac represented the seller during the sale.

Tags | Bruce Isaac, Georgetown, hospitality, hotel, Jim Kemper, Kentucky, land, NAI Isaac

