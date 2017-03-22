March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Burnsville, Minnesota-based Kraus-Anderson Insurance has promoted Clay Shelton to assistant vice president of risk management. Shelton has served as the agency’s director of risk management since 2007, where he has overseen the development of specialized claims management and loss prevention services.

Shelton is a 25-year insurance veteran, focused on products and solutions for the construction industry. At KA Insurance, he has managed claims, safety and other significant risk management initiatives for large national clients of KA Insurance.

After KA Insurance acquired Minnesota Insurance Brokers in 2009, Shelton managed the development and integration of two key cost containment practices into the agency: Comptrol, a worker’s compensation management division; and Comptrol.Zero, a loss control consulting division.

A member of the agency’s management team, Shelton directs the placement of builder’s risk programs of KA’s joint venture contracts, and leads the Kraus-Anderson Executive Risk Committee, which creates best practice initiatives relating to safety and loss prevention.

