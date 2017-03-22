March 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minneapolis-based Historical Information Gatherers (HIG) has hired Rich Townsend as the company’s director of business development.

Townsend is responsible for sales team leadership and driving revenue, and will also contribute to marketing and business strategy. He will focus on building and strengthening HIG relationships in the West Region of the United States.

Townsend comes to HIG with more than 25 years of business development and marketing experience in the environmental consulting and engineering fields.

Tags | company news, Historical Information Gatherers, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rich Townsend

