Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 5,000-square-foot retail building at 2841 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. The seller, Chaps Automotive, LLC, sold the building to Ambivalence Holdings, LLC.

Peter Jankowski, vice president of brokerage services at Friedman, represented the seller in this transaction.

Tags | Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Peter Jankowski, Retail

